Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland has been identified as the missing piece in Jurgen Klopp’s puzzle at Liverpool.

And Erling Haaland could be Jurgen Klopp’s game-changing capture in the same vein as Dutch international defender Virgil van Dijk, Senegalese Sadio Mane, and Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

The Dortmund striker is expected to be a hot transfer asset this summer transfer window, with Premier League heavyweights, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United all in the race to land the extremely talented 20-year-old.

The £68million buyout clause in the contract of the centre-forward will become active next year – but mega-rich Manchester City is expected to beat their rivals by submitting a £100million offer ahead of the next campaign.

However, ex-Liverpool man Glen Johnson expects Liverpool to match Manchester City in a bidding war for the fantastic Norwegian.

Truth be told, Jurgen Klopp’s front trio have been below their own usual high standards recently, while his team have also missed the goals offered by summer acquisitionDiogo Jota before he sustained a knee injury.

And the former Liverpool defender believed the Norwegian would be the right player to rejuvenate the attacking line of the Reds.

It’s an open secret that the forward line of the Reds will soon require a major upgrade considering the likes of Egyptian Mohamed Salah, Senegalese international Sadio Mane, and Brazil star Roberto Firmino have been playing together for about four years now.

As Sadio Mane and Mo Salah continue to grow in age, Klopp’s team cannot continue to rely on them to bang in the goals week in week out, despite that BoyleSports still drops impressive odds for the duo in Liverpool games.

Haaland has proven to all that he will be a perfect asset for any top European side, considering his strength, physique, and eye for goal.

He will come as a good asset for any club that signs him next because as a young man, with a good goalscoring record, selling him will bank the seller a whole lot of money, so, business-wise, he’s a good bargain.

Premier League clubs will want to sign if the opportunity avails itself.

Liverpool are usually more prudent when it comes to signing players than many of their Premier League rivals. The Reds only sign players they needed, and not just for the sake of signing.

A typical example is a huge success in strengthening important positions when they had to splash millions of pounds to capture Alisson and Van Dijk.

The striker has been a great revelation in top-level football in Europe ever since he dumped his native land Norway over two years ago.

The Norway international striker scored 29 goals in 27 matches for the Austrian Bundesliga club Red Bull Salzburg and came to the eye of the world when he netted eight goals in six UEFA Champions’ League group stage games last campaign.

The Dortmund striker has kept up that brilliant form at German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, netting 38 times in 40 matches ever since he linked up with the Bundesliga heavyweight last January. Despite Haaland talking about his admiration for both Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the past, the character of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp might do just enough to tempt the forward to Merseyside.