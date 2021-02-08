When the transfer window reached the summer of 2020, Manchester United brought in a contract with Edinson Cavani, and Chelsea recruited a rookie Thiago Silva. Given the reputation of this couple, they will ask for a substantial salary. But the problem is how they will deal with the physical intensity in the Premier League when they are 33 and 36 years old.

Both of these players are unequivocally stated that it takes time to adjust to the new working environment. However, since they are familiar and stable at the club, they all play outstandingly.

However, this is not uncommon to surprise us when we hear it. In Italy, we have world stars entering the final stages of their career on the pitch like Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 39, ranked first and third in the capocannioniere race.

In Spain, David Silva, 34 years old, has proven himself not inferior with shining shots for Real Sociedad. At the same time, we also have a Luis Suarez, 33, who has scored 14 goals in 16 games since moving from Barcelona in the summer to bring Atletico Madrid to La Liga’s top.

With the same story, Jamie Vardy continued his career as a defensive runner at the age of 34. Fernandinho remained a stellar Manchester City star at the age of 35. While James Milner was relentlessly ups and downs at Anfield, accept his age of 35.

The truth shows us that some of the selected players were always trying to stay in their late 30s or even 40s. While they have been able to go from big tournaments with dazzling halos to their final days in less taxable matches, there are still a lot of people who still retain surprising performance.