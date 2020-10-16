Djamel Belmadi may be an unknown name to some football fans. However, the Algerian coach does a great job with the Algerian national team and is ranked fourth in the ranking of the best coaches in the world for the year 2019.

Belmadi turned into a superhero in Algeria, after winning the African Nations Cup with his country last year. In this tactical analysis, we will have an analysis of the tactics that Belmadi uses with the Algerian national team. We also look at the philosophy that made him win the trophy.

Lineups

Djamel Belmadi is a coach who prefers stability, always keeping the same formation and names. It also does not change tactics.

Djamel Belmadi’s favourite formation is 4-3-3, which turns into 4-2-3-1 or 4-1-4-1. In addition to this, you keep the same players in each game.

This means that the Algerian coach, Djamel Belmadi, has already come up with the tools that make him able to apply his philosophy.

Build-up

Many coaches have passed on for the Algerian national team, but most of them have failed in the AFCON.

The reason for their failure was their lack of adaptation to African football. The game in Africa is very different from Europe. In Africa, there will be high temperatures; the humidity will be unsuitable for playing football, even the pitches are of low quality, meaning you will not be able to play attractive football even though you have distinguished players.

Belmadi succeeded with the Algerian national team because he made the team adapt to the problems of African football. He developed a style of play that made his team able to overcome the problems of African football, and at the same time, this system is suitable for the type of players that the team owns.

The beginning was in the build-up phase, with the passes making the building phase faster, to take advantage of the technical capabilities of the midfielders and the front line.

This is a map of the passes of the Algerian national team players in building phase, as you can see, most of his passes were long, from their half to that of the opponent.

In order for these long balls to be useful and more dangerous to the opponent’s goal, Belmadi placed some tactics to help players play long balls and receive them in the opponent’s half.

Most of the African teams are defending the man-to-man marking because the “bad” formation in Africa made their tactical awareness weak. This makes coaches unable to play with zonal marking.

However, even with a marked man-to-man system, they will make mistakes if you force them to be positioned the wrong way.

This is what Belmadi did; he always tried to take advantage of the man to man marking applied by the opponents, to drag the opponent’s players to the wrong areas. In this way, the Algerian national team will be able to create spaces and transfer the ball to the opponent’s half.

For example, in this picture, Sofiane Feghouli backed down, and Dennis Odhiambo moved to mark him. In this way, the Algerian national team created a large space in the deep.

After that, Adlène Guedioura was positioned in the space that Feghouli created. In this way, the Algerian national team can transfer the ball to the opponent half.

Wing moves are also critical, as they contribute significantly to confusing opponent midfielders and freeing their teammates from the mark.

For example, in this picture, Feghouli and Riyad Mahrez fixed the opponent’s midfielders, and thus Milan‘s Ismaël Bennacer got space behind them, and he could use it to receive the long ball.

The front trio, Youcef Belaïli, Riyad Mahrez and Baghdad Bounedjah, are excellent in air duels and are very fast, this makes them able to take advantage of the long balls preferred by Djamel Belmadi in the phase of building.

For example, in this picture, Feghouli, Guedioura and Bennacer are fixing two midfielders in half of Algeria. In this way, the front line acquired a large space in the final third that it could use to receive the long ball without pressure.

The exchange of positions is critical to take advantage of the long balls, for example, in this picture, Bennacer is moving towards the left side, and Rami Bensebaini is moving forward. In this way, the Algerian national team created numerical superiority on the side.

If the opponent decides to press the centre-backs, the midfielders will have space in-depth to receive the ball.

The Magic Trio Trio of Atal, Feghouli, Mahrez on the right side and Bensebaini, Bennacer and Belaïli on the left side, are an essential creative element for the Algerian national team.

The wonderful thing is that these players interact well with each other, in addition to that they have excellent technical abilities.

Belmadi developed these features and helped him by placing them in areas close to the opponent’s goal. Belmadi’s idea has always been the same, and that is to take advantage of the man-to-man marking applied by opponents.

For example, in this picture, Belaïli drags the opponent’s full-back, and at the same time, Ismail Bennacer is moving in the space that Belaïli created. In this way, the Algerian national team can penetrate the opponent’s box.

The same thing on the right side, In this example, Riyad Mahrez dragged the opponent’s full-back, and Feghouli moved quickly into the empty space.