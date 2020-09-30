All eyes are on strikers when it comes down to football as these are the men that traditionally win their club all three points in League football or help their side to advance in Cup competition.

Chelsea are perhaps rather famous for having a number of world-class strikers failing to find their feet in the Premier League – with men like Andriy Shevchenko, Hernan Jorge Crespo, Matej Kezman, Fernando Torres and Alvaro Morata (to name a few) to have struggled immensely.

However, none of those aforementioned individuals suffered as badly as these five men when it came down to finding the back of the net in England’s top-flight competition.

BRIAN MCCLAIR – 45 GAMES

Brian McClair was actually a rather prolific forward during his time at Manchester United, having hit 88 goals in his 11 seasons at Old Trafford. However, his twilight years at the club were not kind to him, as he failed to register a goal in a huge 45 match run.

RICHARD CRESSWELL – 45 GAMES

Richard Cresswell will have been a name Sheffield Wednesday, Leicester City and Stoke City fans will have been one that many will have associated with so much disappointment.

A goalscoring machine in the lower leagues, the forward made 67 appearances fro the three sides in the top-flight but managed to score just twice. He, like McClair, would go on to record a 45-game drought.

SAIDO BERAHINO – 48 GAMES

Perhaps one of the most infamous ones – albeit because it is one of the most modern ones to have happened – Stoke City’s Sadio Berahino had a fall from grace like no other.

The forward managed 14 goals in 38 Premier League games in the 2014/15 campaign for West Bromwich Albion, which attracted the eyes of Stoke and started the whole transfer saga that ensued.

However, the Potters saw his barren run go on for 48 matches before they decided to move from him and cut their own losses.

LUIS BOA MORTE – 56 GAMES

Not technically a striker, however Luis Boa Morte managed to go two entire seasons without finding the net for West Ham United after a switch from Fulham. Having featured in 54 matches for the Hammers, his run extended to 56 total games but he eventually snapped that horrible drought with a goal against Manchester City.

ALAN SMITH – 70 GAMES

Another player who had numerous positions throughout his career – as well as injury problems – Alan Smith went 70 Premier League appearances without a goal. The former Manchester United man (not the former Arsenal forward) scored the last of his seven goals for United in 2005 and went on to play a further 52 games for Newcastle United without troubling the scorers.