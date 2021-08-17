Neither of the teams managed to find the back of the net as the home side Swindon entertained Tranmere in the game in the England League Two on Tuesday. The game ended 0-0.
Tranmere now enjoy a three-game run without conceding a goal.
On Saturday, Swindon face Salford at Moor Lane and Tranmere take on Newport Co at home.
Latest posts by Football Bloody Hell (see all)
- The Data: Bradford win despite comeback by Stevenage - August 17, 2021
- The Stats: Goalless game when Swindon host Tranmere - August 17, 2021
- Stats Zone: Town beat Salford at home - August 17, 2021