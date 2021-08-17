The game at Vale Park on Tuesday was to be a goalless affair. Neither the home side Port Vale nor the visiting Carlisle managed to get their finishing touches in order and the game in the England League Two ended in a goalless 0-0 draw.

Port Vale have had a sluggish start to the season and have only two points from their first three games. Carlisle are on five points.

On Saturday, Port Vale face Stevenage at Broadhall Way and Carlisle take on Leyton Orient at home.