The home team Peterborough and the visiting Cardiff got a point each in their Championship meeting. The game finished 2-2 (0-0).

The first half was goalless, but straight after half-time, Harrison Burrows made his mark as he scored to give Peterborough the lead.

Straight after the break, Siriki Dembele scored and increased the team’s lead.

Seven minutes left to play, Cardiff’s Aden Flint reduced as he netted.

The equaliser came in the 90th minute, when Aden Flint scored one more time. This occasion he scored a goal for Cardiff. The 2-2 goal was the last goal of the game.

Peterborough are now at four points after three games, while Cardiff have eight points from four games.

The teams play again on Saturday, with Peterborough hosting Preston at Deepdaleand Cardiff hosting Millwall.