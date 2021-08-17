The home team Colchester and the visiting Mansfield got a point each in their England League Two meeting. The game finished 1-1 (0-0).

The first half finished 0-0, and it took until the 72nd minute before Elliott Hewitt gave Mansfield the lead as he scored.

The equaliser came in the 90th minute, when Freddie Sears scored a goal for Colchester. The 1-1 goal was the last goal of the game.

Colchester have had a sluggish start to the season and have only two points from their first three games. Mansfield are on seven points.

On Saturday, Colchester face Oldham at Boundary Park and Mansfield take on Bradford at home.