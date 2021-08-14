The points were shared when Union Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen met in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The game ended 1-1 (1-1).

Union Berlin started the match best and took the lead early when Taiwo Awoniyi scored in the 7th minute, with an assist by Max Kruse, making it 0-1.

Bayer Leverkusen equalised to 1-1 early in the match when Moussa Diaby made his mark as he scored, with an assist by Jeremie Frimpong, in the 12th minute. The second half was goalless and the match ended 1-1.

Union will host Hoffenheim on Sunday. Leverkusen will face Mönchengladbach at BayArena on Saturday.