The points were shared when Salford and Leyton Orient met in the England League Two on Saturday. The game ended 1-1 (1-1).

The match was even in terms of goals until Leyton Orient took the lead in the 33rd minute through Omar Beckles, who scored.

Salford equalised 1-1 just before the half-time whistle as Matthew Willock scored. The second half was goalless and the match ended 1-1.

The teams play again on Saturday, with Salford hosting Sutton at Moor Laneand Leyton Orient hosting Exeter.

