The points were shared when Salford and Leyton Orient met in the England League Two on Saturday. The game ended 1-1 (1-1).
The match was even in terms of goals until Leyton Orient took the lead in the 33rd minute through Omar Beckles, who scored.
Salford equalised 1-1 just before the half-time whistle as Matthew Willock scored. The second half was goalless and the match ended 1-1.
The teams play again on Saturday, with Salford hosting Sutton at Moor Laneand Leyton Orient hosting Exeter.
Latest posts by Football Bloody Hell (see all)
- Data Analysis: No goals in game between Charlton and Sheffield Wednesday - August 7, 2021
- Data Analysis: Strong second half performance enough for Swindon against Scunthorpe - August 7, 2021
- Match Stats: Town beat Rochdale in an even affair - August 7, 2021