Morecambe had a 1-0 lead after the first period in the game away to Ipswich in the England League One. The third period saw Ipswich work their way back into the game. In the end the spoils were shared, as the game ended at 2-2.

Morecambe scored the first goal when Cole Stockton scored after 22 minutes, making it 1-0.

There was a long delay before the next goal came. With barely 30 minutes on the clock, Ipswich’s Scott Fraser scored and equalised.

Cole Stockton gave Morecambe the lead in the 72nd minute.

The equaliser came in the 90th minute, when Macauley Bonne scored a goal for Ipswich. This brought the final score to 2-2.

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday when Ipswich host Wimbledon and Morecambe welcome Sheff Wed.