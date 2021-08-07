The points were shared when Gillingham and Lincoln met in the England League One on Saturday. The game ended 1-1 (1-1).

The visitors Lincoln started best and were already 0-1 up already from the kickoff. After only 4 minutes Tayo Edun scored.

Gillingham equalised 1-1 just before the half-time whistle as Danny Lloyd scored. The teams were unable to score in the second half and the game ended 1-1.

In the next round on Saturday, Gillingham face Shrewsbury away, while Lincoln host Oxford U.