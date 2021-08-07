Hull won their away game against Preston North End on Saturday in the Championship. The final score was 1-4 (1-1).

Preston North End started the match best and took the lead when Emil Riis scored after 8 minutes, making it 0-1.

Hull equalised to make it 1-1, as Keane Lewis-Potter scored, in the 35th minute.

With barely 30 minutes on the clock, Hull’s Richard Smallwood scored and gave Hull the lead.

With only five minutes left to play, Hull’s Josh Magennis increased the lead as he scored.

The 1-4 goal came in the 90th minute, when Andy Cannon scored a goal for Hull. The 4-1 goal was the last one of the game.

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday when Preston host Swansea and Hull welcome Bournemouth.