The first-half goal from Brayford was the only goal of the game. Burton won 1-0 (1-0) away to Shrewsbury in the England League One.

There was no real shape to the match until Burton took the lead just after the half-hour mark through John Brayford, who scored, making it 0-1.

Shrewsbury will host Gillingham on Saturday. Burton will face Cheltenham on Friday.