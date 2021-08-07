After a goalless first half Wimbledon seized control of the game against Doncaster in the second. Ultimately Wimbledon won Saturday’s away game in the England League One 2-1.

The first half was goalless, but straight after half-time, Charlie Seaman made his mark as he scored to give Doncaster the lead.

With more than 30 minutes on the clock, Wimbledon’s Ayoub Assal scored and equalised.

Luke McCormick scored the deciding goal in the 74th minute. McCormick then completed the team’s come back. The 1-2 goal was the last goal of the game.

The teams play their next league games on Saturday. Doncaster will play Rotherham at 1pm, while Wimbledon take on Ipswich away at 3pm.