On Saturday, Mansfield outlasted Bristol Rovers in a close encounter, winning 2-1 (1-0) at home the England League Two.

Away team Mansfield took the lead just before half time when Oliver Hawkins scored.

With barely 30 minutes on the clock, Bristol Rovers’s Cian Harries scored and equalised.

The deciding goal came in the 90th minute, when Danny Johnson scored a 2-1 for Mansfield, what brought the final score to 2-1.

On Saturday, Mansfield will host Newport Co at Field Mill and Bristol Rovers will host Stevenage.