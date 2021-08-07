The home side Harrogate Town found an odd-goal win in the game against Rochdale at Wetherby Road. The team won 3-2 (2-1) in England League Two action on Saturday.

The hosts Harrogate Town started best and were already 1-0 up at the start of the game. After only 5 minutes Luke Armstrong scored.

The team increased the lead to 2-0 early in the match when Alex Pattison made his mark as he scored in the 10th minute.

Rochdale reduced the score to 2-1 just five minutes later as Alex Newby scored.

Straight after the break, Conor Michael Grant found the net and equalised for the team.

The deciding goal came in the 90th minute, when Warren Burrell scored a 3-2 for Harrogate Town. The 3-2 goal was the last one of the game.

On Saturday, Harrogate will host Crawley at Broadfield Stadium and Rochdale will host Scunthorpe.