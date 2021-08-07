The points were shared when Cardiff and Barnsley met in the Championship on Saturday. The game ended 1-1 (0-0).
The first half finished 0-0 and it took until the 54th minute before Marlon Pack scored to give Cardiff the lead.
In the 69th minute, Toby Sibbick scored, to equalise for Barnsley. The 1-1 goal was the last goal of the game.
Cardiff will host Bristol City on Saturday. Barnsley will face Queens Park at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday.
