After a goalless first half, Swindon took the lead in the second in the England League Two game against the Scunthorpe. The home side couldn’t find a way back and Saturday’s game finished 3-1 for Swindon.

The first half was goalless, but straight after half-time, Ryan Loft made his mark as he scored to give Scunthorpe the lead.

With more than 30 minutes on the clock, Swindon’s Jack Payne scored and equalised.

Swindon also made it 2-1 in the 68th minute, when Ben Gladwin found the net scored.

The 1-3 goal came in the final minutes, when Harry Parsons scored a goal for Swindon. The team had then turned the match around. The 1-3 goal was the last goal of the game.

On Saturday, Scunthorpe face Rochdale and Swindon take on Carlisle at home.