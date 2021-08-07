On Saturday, Forest Green outlasted Sutton in a close encounter, winning 2-1 (1-0) at home the England League Two.
There was no real shape to the match until Forest Green took the lead just on the half-hour mark through Mathew Stevens, who scored, making it 1-0.
In the 69th minute, Omar Bugiel scored, to equalise for Sutton.
The deciding goal came in the 90th minute, when Ebou Adams scored a 2-1 for Forest Green. The 2-1 goal was the last one of the game.
Next up, Forest Green face Walsall at Bescot Stadium. Sutton take on Salford away. Both games are scheduled for Saturday.
