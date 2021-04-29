Napoli won 2-0 (2-0) away to Torino in Serie A. Tiemoue Bakayoko and Victor Osimhen scored one goal each for Napoli.

Napoli scored the first goal when Tiemoue Bakayoko made his mark with a goal making it 1-0, with an assist by Giovanni Di Lorenzo, in the 11th minute.

The team increased the lead to 0-2 early in the match a goal making it 2-0, in the 13th minute. The teams were unable to score in the second half and the game ended with a 2-0 win for Napoli, a result predicted by the leading football betting bookmakers.

Torino’s Rolando Mandagora was sent off in the 86th minute.

Torino will host Parma on Monday. Napoli will face Cagliari on Sunday.

After five straight wins in Serie A the winning run ended for Atalanta.

The game between the home side Roma and visiting Atalanta finished 1-1 (0-1). The result means that Inter’s run of five straight wins in Serie A was ended on Thursday.

Atalanta scored the first goal when Ruslan Malinovskyi made his mark with a goal making it 1-0, with an assist by Robin Gosens, in the 26th minute.

Atalanta’s Robin Gosens was sent off in the 69th minute.

It took until the 75th minute before Bryan Cristante equalised for Roma. The 1-1 goal was the last goal of the game.

Roma’s Roger Ibanez was sent off in the 90th minute.

The result brings no change for the teams in terms of league position: Roma in seventh place and Atalanta in fourth.

Roma host Cagliari in the next game at home on Sunday at 5pm. The same day Atalanta will host Bologna at 7:45 pm.

Juventus defeated Parma in Parma in Serie A on Wednesday 1-3 (1-1).

Parma scored the first goal when Gaston Brugman made his mark with a goal making it 1-0, in the 25th minute.

Juventus equalised 1-1 just before the half-time whistle a goal making it 1-1 with an assist by Matthijs De Ligt.

Straight after the break, Alex Sandro scored found the net one more time, as he and gave the team the lead.

In the 68th minute, Matthijs De Ligt a goal making it 1-3 from a pass from Juan Cuadrado to increase the lead for Juventus. The team had then turned the match around. This brought the final score to 3-1.

It was Parma’s fifth game in a row without a win.

Juventus are now in third place, while Parma are in 19th place.

In their next match, Juventus take on Fiorentina away on Sunday. Parma play at home to Crotone on Saturday.