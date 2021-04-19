“Jose-Mourinho” (CC BY-NC 2.0) by In Mou We Trust

English football’s first piece of silverware is set to be decided on Sunday April 25th. Premier League leaders Manchester City are ready to face Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium with the EFL Cup on the line.

City have enjoyed a stunning run in the top flight with just two defeats since Spurs beat Pep Guardiola’s men back in November. In a one-off final, anything can happen but the form guide suggests that Manchester City should defend this trophy with some ease.

Incredible record

Because the EFL Cup isn’t taken as seriously as the FA Cup and the Premier League title, it’s easy to forget just how dominant Manchester City have been in this competition. Since the 2013/14 season, City have won this trophy five times and they’ve lifted the Cup in each of the last three years.

That’s an incredible run and another reason why few pundits are expecting an upset when Pep Guardiola’s men face Spurs at Wembley. However, the biggest concern for anyone looking to get behind Jose Mourinho’s team is the current form guide.

Manchester City have lost two matches since travelling to Spurs on November 21st. Both of those losses came in the league against Manchester United and Leeds United respectively. In the Champions League and domestic English cup competitions, City haven’t lost in that time. It’s a daunting run and another reason why Pep Guardiola’s men are fully expected to win their fourth EFL trophy in as many years.

The Verdict

Taking those statistics into consideration, it’s no great surprise to see that the sportsbooks are predicting a comfortable afternoon for Manchester City. The markets for the EFL Cup final, as sourced via SBO, show City as clear favourites at a general 8/15 to win in 90 minutes.

Victory for Tottenham, meanwhile, is way out at best industry odds of 6/1. There is a third alternative with the draw leading to a potential period of extra time. If the teams are level at the end of normal time, most sportsbooks will pay out at around the 3/1 mark.

Those odds have the potential to change in the lead up to the final and sbo.net will update them as those changes come in. Within the website, news and opinion articles relating to all world football competitions can also be found. When readers are ready to make a move, there are sportsbook offers and promotions to take advantage of.

Mourinho’s Last Chance?

Jose Mourinho may be grateful that fans are not allowed into stadiums at present because a section of Spurs supporters are turning against their manager. Results on the pitch have been poor and performances have been dull and uninspiring.

At the same time. Mourinho has marginalised some of the fans’ favourite stars. Dele Alli has been consigned to the fringes of the first team for much of the season while Gareth Bale has also spent the majority of the campaign on the substitutes’ bench. As a result, supporters are beginning to ask whether the manager is trying to make a point as to who is in charge of the squad as opposed to making the right team selection to benefit the club.

One way to appease those supporters is to win a trophy. It’s 13 years since Tottenham beat Chelsea in the 2008 EFL Cup final and success is long overdue for the suffering Spurs supporters. Few fans seem to be happy with Jose but victory at Wembley would be enough to keep him at the club for one more season at least.

A trophy could also be essential in terms of keeping the club’s best players at the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Harry Kane is under the spotlight with some of Europe’s biggest names waiting to fight over his signature. Dele Alli and Son Heung-Min are also being linked with a move away from the club.

The next few weeks will be crucial and there are a number of futures on the line. Ending Jose Mourinho’s contract early will be seriously expensive for Tottenham’s owners. Chairman Daniel Levy will, therefore, be hoping for EFL Cup success for more reasons than one but a defeat in that final could make Mourinho’s position untenable.