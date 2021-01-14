With us halfway through the Premier League season now, we are starting to get a feel for how the Premier League table is going to look come the end of the season. However, there has been some stand out players in the Prem this season who have been firing on all cylinders and today we investigate them.

[Image: Sky Sports]

First of all, and one of the most influential signings since his arrival has been Bruno Fernandes who joined Manchester United in January last year. Since Bruno's arrival in the Premier League last year, no one in the league has taken more points than Manchester United and has transformed the side into a potential title-winning side. Bruno this year has scored 11 goals and registered 7 assists which make his output one of the best in the league. – if Man United are looking to win their first Premier League since 2013, they'll need Bruno to continue his form.

Next up who has come out of the blocks flying this season has been Son Heung-Min who has potentially been the player of the league so far registering 12 goals and 5 assists. The Korean has been unstoppable this year and has created an unbelievable partnership with Harry Kane and have turned Tottenham into a formidable team. Son will be looking to try and get his first-ever Golden Boot this year but has a lot of fierce competition to claim the trophy.

And finally, a player that initially was called a one-season wonder but has gone on to prove many wrong as he has gone on to become part of the 100 club in terms of goals in the league is Jamie Vardy. Vardy has again been the leader for Leicester City push for a Champions League spot which they just missed out on last year on the final day and will be wanting to improve on last year. Vardy is clearly going the right way about things due to his 11 goals and 5 assists and is again proving people wrong with the way he is playing for the Foxes.