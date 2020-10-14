The COVID 19 pandemic played havoc with the 2019/20 football season – with every league across every continent affected by the grip of lockdowns and restrictions.

As the 2020/21 football season begins to take shape, business and institutions are once again looking to see how the football calendar will pan out and recover following their biggest ever crisis.

Football is a multi-billion dollar industry and as arguably the world’s most popular sport it is followed religiously by passionate fans all over the globe.

With 90 minutes of drama guaranteed, there is plenty of high stakes action for fans to get their teeth into. This global mass appeal has seen many businesses seek to use football as a vehicle for investment, sponsorship, and marketing.

Established publications are always looking to keep fans abreast of all the latest happenings from the biggest football events – whether it be an update on a particular match or a transfer scoop.

Here is a guide to the 2020/21 Football Season:

UEFA Euro 2020

Following the postponement of the European Championships in 2020 due to COVID 19, the second biggest football competition in the world is due to be held in 2021.

With 24 of the continent’s best international sides taking part, it promises to be an unforgettable spectacle – played across 12 European venues.

Portugal are the defending European Champions and with legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks – they will be eager to retain their crown.

Whilst for the likes of France, England, and Germany – the event being played a year later could only strengthen their preparations to make an assault on European glory.

UEFA Champions League 2020/21

The biggest club football competition in the world resumes once more as Europe’s best sides battle it out.

German giants Bayern Munich are the defending champions of the Champions League whilst the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus will be keen to knock them off their perch.

With COVID 19 seeing many games now played out behind closed doors, the Champions League looks to be a unique spectacle, with teams unable to call upon passionate home support and create famed European atmospheres.

That said, the best players in the world all strive to take part in the Champions League – underlining its status as one of the most glamourous competitions in the world game.

English Premier League 2020/21

No club competition in world football generates as much money as the English Premier League and the action resumes once more in 2020.

Liverpool claimed their first title in 30 years in 2019/20 and the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United have all invested big money in the attempt to take the title back from them.

The world’s most watched league is always full of drama, with defending champions Liverpool on the receiving end of a 7-2 thrashing by lowly Aston Villa last time out.

With shock results par for the course in the Premier League, it is a football enthusiasts dream and there is sure to be an array of thrills and spills in the Premier League once more in 2020/21.

La Liga 2020/21

The Spanish top-flight is awash with quality footballers and incredible teams and the 2020/21 season promises to be no different.

Lionel Messi endured a summer of speculation, but he looks set to stay at Barcelona whilst Real and Atletico Madrid have both invested heavily in their respective playing squads.

La Liga is a league and in turn a business with global appeal and despite fans being unable to return to the stadium, there will be plenty of people tuning in to watch the 2020/21 La Liga campaign as it unfolds.