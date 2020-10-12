Liverpool have certainly come a long way since Jurgen Klopp turned up at Anfield five years ago. The Reds have finally managed to end their drought as English League champions with their first title in 30 years – their first as ‘Premier League’ champions – and they have also managed to add a Champions League title to their name under the German’s guidance as well.

Indeed, the manager is arguably one of the best in the game at the moment and he has managed to turn his team into one of the greatest on the pitch currently – the 2-7 defeat to Aston Villa at Villa Park aside.

However, Klopp has only been able to work his magic over the last five years as he has managed to drastically change the starting XI he has had available to him.

Currently, he has players such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino leading the line, individuals such as Fabinho and Thiago in midfield, whilst Virgil van Dijk and Alisson have kept the goals down to a minimum.

Indeed, 2015 was a very different story, though, with just two of his first-ever starting XI still at the club – James Milner and Divock Origi – whilst the rest have all been shipped on.

Here is that starting XI from Klopp’s debut as Liverpool manager, which happened to be a goalless draw against Tottenham Hotspur at the old White Hart Lane – a result that is unlikely to happen these days when the Reds are involved.

GK: Simon Mignolet – Prior to Alisson, the Reds had a number of different shot-stoppers as it appeared to be a problem area. The Belgium international now finds himself at Club Brugge.

Defence:

Nathaniel Clyne – If it weren’t for injuries, he may still be at the club. However, he is now looking for a new employer despite having been training with Crystal Palace.

Mamadou Sakho – Speaking of Palace, Sakho is currently plying his trade in south London after falling out with Klopp.

Martin Skrtel – The hard-nosed Slovakian defender left Anfield in 2016 and joined Fenerbahce. He is now at Istanbul Basaksehir, having been at Atalanta for three weeks before he had his contract terminated mutually after failing to adapt.

Alberto Moreno – Never seemingly getting to grips with the Premier League, Alberto Moreno left to join Villarreal in 2019.

Midfield:

Lucas Leiva – The popular Brazilian left the club in 2017 after a decade at the club and currently turns out for SS Lazio.

Emre Can – Another individual to have left, Emre Can joined Juventus on a free transfer but now finds himself back in Germany with Borussia Dortmund.

Adam Lallana – Perhaps one of the unluckiest players to have been in a Klopp side, Adam Lallana continuously struggled with injuries and could not get going. He has since joined Brighton and Hove Albion in the hope of getting his career back on track.

Philippe Coutinho – One of the best players Liverpool had at the time, the Brazilian was snapped up by Barcelona in a huge transfer deal, however things simply have not worked out for him away from Anfield – despite having won numerous accolades.

James Milner – One of the members still to be at Liverpool, James Milner has proven to be a key squad player for Klopp as he has gotten older, with the Englishman used as a great option to bring on from the bench.

Forward:

Divock Origi – The Belgian is the other man to still remain at Anfield, despite rumours having linked him with moves away from the club on numerous occasions. The Belgian has developed a real feeling of being an impact-sub, though, as he has come up with crucial goals in huge games for the Reds.