With the transfer window for the Premier League coming to a close within the next two days and with the Premier League back in full swing again, we assess today who we believe to have done the best transfer business during the summer and which of this signings is most likely to succeed in the Premier League.

The first signing in which we will be keeping a close eye of is that of Chelsea’s number 11 of Timo Werner – brought from RB Leipzig this summer to take over the reins at the helm of Chelsea’s attack, we believe he can take a liking to the more physical English game and replicate the form he has showed in the past couple of seasons. Last year, he scored 28 goals and registered 8 assists, and if he can show this sort of form in the Premier League, he’ll go down as a great.

Although this isn’t a signing, we do believe that Arsenal resecuring the signature of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the most important bits of business that the North London club has done in the past couple of seasons. He is their talisman, leader and top-goalscorer and we wouldn’t know where Arsenal would turn to if they lost the Gabonese international.

Next on our list of exciting signings is that of Thiago going from Bayern Munich to current champions Liverpool – a signing that has been so on and off during the summer but has finally got over the line. Thiago brings an element to Liverpool’s hard-working midfield that they haven’t had before; a dribbler, one-touch turns, driving through the line’s and an unbelievable amount of pressing. Not that Liverpool needed to strengthen, they certainly have with the signing of Thiago.