The League Cup has started to get underway as it is the first of the four main trophies within the English domestic season to generally be competed for.

The League Cup, which is currently known as the Carabao Cup for sponsorship reasons, is a competition in which every professional football club within England’s top four divisions (Premier League, Championship and League’s 1 & 2) can compete against each other in a knockout format.

The final is traditionally held at Wembley Stadium at the end of February, although it can take place on the first weekend of March, depending on how the days fall in that particular year.

Some of the favourites are yet to enter the tournament as the second round has only just been completed for many, although there have already been some rather interesting results – therefore helping to build the appeal around this particular tournament, despite the suggestion that it is not viewed as importantly as it perhaps it should.

Some football teams have dominated the Cup

There have been a few football teams to have been incredibly successful when taking part in this competition over the years, although with some of the star players to have featured for certain teams over the years, it is perhaps not a surprise that some of the teams have managed to win multiple titles.

Who has won the most, though, and which other teams have been able to say they have won the League Cup on at least one occasion?

Liverpool – Eight titles

Manchester City – Seven times

Aston Villa, Chelsea, Manchester United – Five times

Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur – Four times

Leicester City – Three times

Arsenal, Birmingham City, Norwich City, Wolverhampton Wanderers – Two times

Blackburn Rovers, Leeds United, Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Oxford United, Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke City, Swansea City, Swindon Town, West Bromwich Albion – One time

Manchester City have dominated recent era

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have dominated the League Cup in recent years, with the Citizens having won five of the last seven competitions, including three-in-a-row as of the 2017/18 edition.

Thus, the Sky Blues will be looking to retain their crown and extend their exceptional record within the tournament to a fourth successive title and making it their sixth title in eight appearances.

Drama of the Cup

Of course, those that will have known anything about the League Cup will be aware of the drama that was witnessed in the 2018/19 edition of the final. The game was contested between Chelsea and Manchester City and saw Kepa Arrizabalaga refuse to come off after Maurizio Sarri looked to substitute the goalkeeper following an apparent injury for Willy Caballero.