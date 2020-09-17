The major soccer tournaments in the world are extremely attractive, highly competitive and converge to many famous players. If you are a fan of football, you can not ignore the list of the major soccer tournaments on the planet below. The place to start football betting deals.

World Cup

The FIFA World Cup is an international soccer tournament organized by the International Federation of Association Football, which is held every four years. There are many teams from countries all over the world participating in this tournament. The tournament is held exclusively for countries that are FIFA members.

The FIFA World Cup was held for the first time in 1930, There were 2 consecutive years (1942 and 1946) this tournament was not held due to the Second World War. Since then the World Cup soccer World Cup has been conducted steadily. Currently, the FIFA organizers have agreed to increase the number of participating teams from 32 to 48 teams in the 2026 World Cup. Historically, Brazil has been the team that won the most World Cup with 5 championships.

Euro – European Football Championship

European Football Championship is one of the major soccer leagues in the world, the same as the World Cup. Euro is organized every 4 years by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for European football teams. The founder of this tournament is Mr. Henri Delauney (general secretary of the French Football Federation), but it was not until 1958 after three years of his death that the tournament was held. In 1960, the first tournament was held in France and the Soviet Union became the champion. The trophy is named Henri Delauney for everyone to remember he was the creator of the tournament.

Copa America – South American Cup

Copa America is a football championship for the national teams of South America and is organized by The South American Football Confederation (Spanish: Confederación Sudamericana de Fútbol; Portuguese: Confederação Sul-Americana de Futebol; Abbreviation: CONMEBOL). It is one of the oldest and largest soccer tournaments in the world, first held in 1916.

Copa America teams do not have to be eliminated like other leagues, but they are kicked straight into the final because there are only 10 member football associations. Since 1993, two other teams have been invited to participate in the Copa America, most of the Copa America teams belong to the Central American Football Confederation, North America, the Caribbean, etc.

Asian Cup

The Asian Cup is one of the major soccer leagues in the world. It is the biggest soccer tournament in Asia. The football tournament is organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) every 4 years.

This is considered a leading tournament gathering many teams from many countries to compete. The first Asian Cup was held in 1956 with 4 participating countries and South Korea as the champions. From 2019, the Asian Cup has increased the number of participating teams from 16 to 24 teams

Major soccer tournaments around the world at club level

– UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Champions League is the largest football tournament to take place in Europe. It is one of the major soccer leagues in the world, besides the World Cup. There are 32 European clubs participating in this tournament and they have to compete for months to win the highest title. The UEFA Champions League is also known as the Europeans Cup. The tournament was established in 1955 and has improved a lot since then. The UEFA Champions League attracted the attention of almost everyone from around the world.

UEFA Europa League

There are some people who do not know what the Europa League is, because they are not football fans. But this is still a big tournament that attracts fans.

The tournament is organized specifically for the top ranking European clubs in the domestic league. But they did not win a ticket to the UEFA Champion League, they will play in the UEFA Europa League.

– FIFA Club World Cup

Previously, the FIFA Club World Cup was called the FIFA Club World Championship, this is a men’s tournament that is held by the International Federation of Association Football. The year 2000 was the first year the tournament was held, and then it was interrupted until 2005 to take place normally. In this tournament, 7 teams competed within 2 weeks in the form of a knockout.

Premier League

The Premier League is the largest tournament available to European football leagues for English professional clubs. Currently the Premier League is one of the major football leagues in the world.

There are 47 clubs to compete in the Premier League. 1992 was the year in which the first season was held, but so far only six clubs have won the championship including Chelsea, MU, Arsenal, Manchester City, Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City.

La Liga – Spanish National Championship

La Liga is Spain’s largest football tournament with the full name of Campeonato Nacional de Liga de Primera División, managed by the National Professional Football Federation. In one season, there are 20 teams participating in the competition, the 3 teams with the lowest achievements in the group will be pushed to the Segunda Division. Since its inception, 62 teams have participated in this tournament.

Serie A – Italian Football Championship

Serie A is considered the highest professional tournament in Italy sponsored by Telecom Italia. Serie A is considered by football experts to be a highly tactical and competitive tournament. This tournament was established in the 1929-1930 season and is still considered to be the most professional tournament in the world that attracts many teams to participate. In fact, there are many players winning the Golden Ball title after attending this tournament

Bundesliga – Germany national football championship

The German football league for football clubs in Germany is managed by the Football Association of this country. This is considered one of the major soccer tournaments in the world.

So, we have just taken a look at major soccer tournaments around the world. Hopefully, the above information will help you understand and grasp the content of these tournaments.