RIP Trevor Francis: A collection of iconic images and videos

Trevor Francis passed away last night.

Twitter, or X, reacted – and rightly so.

There were many, many tweets (or is it Xs now?!) shared – almost all of which with a classic photo or video of Trevor Francis doing Trevor Francis things.

I wouldn’t normally go down this road because great football people die all the time (hey, we’re all getting older), but for some reason I was really surprised at the news.

So, here is the best of what I saw yesterday.

Trevor Francis with Roberto Mancini and Gianluca Vialli. Top scorer for Sampdoria with nine goals as the club won the 1984-85 Coppa Italia. pic.twitter.com/fXZuRyGJxE — Stephen Kasiewicz (@SKasiewicz) July 24, 2023

Francis, like many top players in England during the 80s, tried his hand in Serie A and wasn’t half bad there either.

Francis was cup tied in Europe after his £1m signing – but he was available for the final against Malmo and scored the winner. Martin O’Neill might have forgiven Cloughie by now.

What a player that lad was! Here he scored the goal which won the European Cup for Nottingham Forest.#trevorfrancis #rip pic.twitter.com/VHu0wruXUo — Retrotext (@retrotextuk) July 24, 2023

All of us at the Football Tavern are saddened to hear the news that Trevor Francis has passed away. The first one million pound player in this country, extremely talented and also entered our homes as a regular on sky sports during the 1990s. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Z4rBcFXsME — The Football Tavern (@TavernFootball) July 24, 2023

Really devastated to hear the tragic news that Trevor Francis has passed away. A phenomenal player, superb teammate and a great friend. Football has lost a true great of the game. pic.twitter.com/dG56za1Byq — Martin O’Neill (@moneill31) July 24, 2023

ITN News Report

February 1979

RIP Trevor Francis

We all know now that Trevor Francis signed for Nottm Forest, but back in 1979, Coventry City were also in the running for his signature.#NFFC #PUSB pic.twitter.com/QO608CG1sa — TV Football 1968-92 (@1968Tv) July 24, 2023

Of course, he could have ended up at Coventry.

48 years ago, Tiger was celebrating the 21st birthday of Trevor Francis. I got the cake made and presented it to him in Birmingham. We lost someone special today. RIP Trevor. pic.twitter.com/xvl6qye7GJ — Barrie Tomlinson (@BarrieEditor1) July 24, 2023

Another former international team mate gone too soon …. a quality player and a true gentleman. RIP Trevor 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WKK6vMIsqn — Gary Stevens (@GaryStevensUK) July 24, 2023

In celebration of the life and career of Trevor Francis, let our resident Birmingham City fan @MatthewIeuan tell you all about Francis’ adventures outside of the UK. Originally part of our ‘Brits Abroad’ series. https://t.co/I5YX4PRCtm — These Football Times (@thesefootytimes) July 24, 2023

We published a couple of pieces yesterday, but most things from These Football Times are worth a read.

Way back many moons ago when I was youngster (with hair) obsessed with Serie A, I was lucky enough to meet Trevor Francis and Graeme Souness doing pre-season with @sampdoria near my family’s home village in Tuscany. pic.twitter.com/dCVhX9Bp78 — Giancarlo Rinaldi (@ginkers) July 24, 2023

Trevor Francis sticking two past Inter for Samp.

Rest in peace, Trevor.

pic.twitter.com/dvPu3fJN9h — The North Curve (@TheNorthCurve) July 24, 2023

Sad News

RIP Trevor Francis pic.twitter.com/zDVEUoP7f1 — Superb Footy Pics (@SuperbFootyPics) July 24, 2023

Rest in Peace, Trevor Francis. pic.twitter.com/1Jphun8JGe — 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 (@EnglandMemories) July 24, 2023

Sad news about the passing of Trevor Francis. A great player, who had the ability to change a game right up to his retirement. Like here in 1991, when as player/manager of Sheff Wed, he brought himself on to score a last minute winner. RIP Tricky Trev.pic.twitter.com/fPeZSuyzRK — Stu’s Football Flashbacks (@stusfootyflash) July 24, 2023

He could still play a bit by the time he was at Sheffield Wednesday (coincidentally, my piece yesterday was on Chris Waddle who signed him).

I am very sad to hear that Trevor Francis has died. He scored a memorable hat-trick for QPR at Aston Villa. His lob for the third goal was pure perfection as this video shows…https://t.co/mZgkQFdoM0 — Tony Incenzo – football reporter (@TonyIncenzo) July 24, 2023

Everyone at TGU is sad to learn of Trevor Francis’ passing. As @LH_Ramon25 explored below, Fabio Capello considered him to be the best Englishman to have played in @SerieA_EN. Rest In Peace https://t.co/Qe9iQnfchA — The Gentleman Ultra (@GentlemanUltra) July 24, 2023

Don’t take my word for his Serie A quality – far better to let the Gentleman Ultra tell you.

RIP to Trevor Francis. A Palace manager who not only brought Andy Johnson to the club but was also the man who oversaw a 5-0 home win over Brighton with AJ bagging a hat-trick. Thoughts are with his friends, family and all who knew him. ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/AdScA2Ip6f — HLTCO (@HLTCO) July 24, 2023

Trevor Francis, Rest in Peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hrQ3Rw145r — 𝙒𝙊𝙍𝙇𝘿 𝘾𝙐𝙋 𝙍𝙀𝙒𝙄𝙉𝘿 ⏪ (@WorldCup_Rewind) July 24, 2023

Very sad to read that Trevor Francis has passed away this morning aged just 69. What a wonderful player he was.

R.I.P. Trevor 😔 pic.twitter.com/uCCQgam7wu — Mal Winkles – Football Nostalgia (@MemorabiliaMal) July 24, 2023

RIP Trevor Francis 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TuAFOuTEqa — 90s Football (@90sfootball) July 24, 2023

Trevor Francis. A legend of the game. pic.twitter.com/sAtJYRY0tC — 1992: The Birth of Modern Football (@92FootballBook) July 24, 2023

Guessing this was either the 1993 FA Cup semi or the Final.

Trevor Francis RIP. Only seems like yesterday that a 16 year old announced himself to the football world by scoring 4 goals in a match. Some player, some career pic.twitter.com/lie0LFiP8M — 71/72 Football’s Greatest Season (@71Season) July 24, 2023

And finally, Trevor Francis in the four ages of man (as a player).

One of the genuinely nice guys. Gone far too young.