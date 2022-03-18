Liverpool was well on their way to drop Manchester City’s 100 Premier League points, but a string of negative results after confirmation as the champions would see them fall short. Liverpool ended the 2018/19 Premier League with 97 points, but Manchester City won the title with an even higher 98 points. Two seasons ago, Liverpool edged ahead of rivals Liverpool to claim their first title in 30 years, 18 points clear of Manchester City. In 2018/19, Liverpool only lost once and finished with 97 points, a winning tally in all but one of the previous 26 Premier League seasons, and Manchester City still relegates Liverpool.

This month, Guardiola said it would take nearly 100 points for the ruthless Manchester City to claim a fourth Premier League crown in five seasons, and with Liverpool’s title fate in the same hands as Liverpool’s, few will object. The draw was likely a sweet spot for the relentless Manchester City, and they will no doubt start to pick up another streak, but Liverpool is picking up the momentum that Guardiola’s side had enjoyed when they won the last few games. To claim the title with 98 points against Liverpool with 97. It shows that Liverpool has come so far that if they don’t break records, there will inevitably be a debate about whether this year has been a disappointment if they just won the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool and Manchester City met for the first time in European competition in the 2017–18 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Liverpool won 5-1 on aggregate to reach the final and win the UCL a year later. The two clubs were in the title race in 1976/77; the modern rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester City began in the 2010s when Manchester City beat Liverpool to win the 2013/14 title by just two points on the last day of the Premier League Season. The 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons are seen as an escalation point in the rivalry between the two clubs (although the rivalry had already begun in the early 2010s, during Manchester City’s surge to success). Familiar rival of Manchester United for decades.

As both the teams are occupied the first two spots of the Premier League table (City 1st and Liverpool 2nd), the race for the title is very intense now. Manchester City and Liverpool will play each other in April, and the result will likely decide who will win the league. With only a point separating the two, these teams are focused on winning the biggest trophy of England. Coming into the end of the season, both teams compete in multiple tournaments, which makes it more exciting which team will make the most of the given opportunities. Liverpool is, at present, the only team in England who can win four trophies this season (Quadruple).