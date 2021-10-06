Arsenal FC had a rough start to the 2021-22 EPL season, where they lost all the first three matches. It was the most challenging period for the Gunners, where they even started thinking of relegation at the end of the season. There were also rumours that Arteta’s days were counted as the Arsenal Manager. The worst nightmare for every Arsenal fan. The month of August was a bummer for Arsenal. But in September, Arteta carried the team back to winning ways. Who were the key players of Arteta that helped Gunners to jump from the 20th position to the 11th position in the point table? It’s mainly the youngsters. Arteta trusts the youngsters, and he bets on them for this season and the future. It’s the right time to bet on this Arsenal team, and Arsenal betting is perfect for football fans right now.

Let’s look at all the three matches Arsenal won in September and how promising the youngsters were in these matches. In the game against Norwich City, Arteta first tried the duo of Magalhaes and White. Tierney and the Tomiyasu were the fullbacks. The average age of that defence was 23 years. The performance of the youngsters impressed Arteta, and he decided to go with the same defence in the next matches. A decision that resulted in a positive note.

When we look at the attacking options of Arsenal, we can see that in every game, the youngsters had an impact. With the well-experienced Aubameyang leading the attack, the youngsters look dangerous. Nicolas Pepe assisted the goal against Norwich, Odegaard’s curler against Burnley, the masterclass performances from the best two academy players; Bukayo Saka and Smith-Rowe. The game against Spurs was a treat for the Gunners. The dominant performances of the youngsters showed us glimpses of what we can expect from this Arsenal in the coming years.

Arteta has always backed the young players and loves to give playing time to those striving to perform. When we analyze this team, we see that Arteta needs time to build a team around these talented youngsters. Arteta always asked for patience when one of his boys had a bad performance. He knows how to back his players and how to groom young talents. A team like Arsenal must have a manager like Arteta who has the patience to give the youngsters chances and not to expect big wins in a short time. Adding to this, the management of Arsenal should also have the patience and should back Arteta in every decision he takes. If Arsenal wants to build a team like the one they had during the Wenger Era, they must rely on the young players for now and for the future. A dominant, classic Gunners squad.