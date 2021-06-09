Introduction

Playing at an online casino or enjoying watching soccer while betting on a future event is incredibly fun and exciting. But when playing at casinos, there is rarely a debate about which casino is best, and the same cannot be said for soccer. For years, soccer fans argue violently with each other, defending the honor of his favorite team, and could not come to a consensus. You can play in And we will tell you about the ten statistically best soccer teams in the history of soccer

Top ten best soccer teams in the history of soccer

Manchester United (2008)

2008 season was successful for the Reds: not only did they win the Premier League crown (by the way, already the tenth), but also the European Cup. The players were not spared recognition as well, three of them were awarded the Team of the Year award, and Cristiano Ronaldo received six prizes at once. Well, of course, it is a sin not to reward the man who scored 31 goals in a season. It has been more than nine years since then, but soccer fans are still comparing other soccer teams to Manchester United in 2008. And more often than not, the parallel is flattering to the latter.

Chelsea (2008)

After Chelsea finished second to Manchester United once again, the management decided to part ways with coach Avram Grant and replace him with Brazilian Luiz Felipe Scolari. He had Ashley Cole and the recently arrived Jose Bosingwa as defenders and it paid off – Chelsea literally stormed the league, leaving Liverpool far behind. However, by the middle of the season the team was exhausted and Scolari had to be replaced by Guus Hiddink, who led Chelsea to the top three in the Champions League.

MTK (1955).

Seemingly ancient history – more than sixty years have passed since the victories of the Hungarian soccer club. Only a few years after the Second World War, during which the Nazis assassinated the club’s president and the club itself was persecuted for having Jewish players in its ranks. After the war, however, the MTC rose from the ashes like a phoenix. Many strong players played there during their golden hour, including the great Ferenc Puskas; it is in his honor that the FIFA Most Beautiful Goal Award is named.

Manchester City (2019).

Last year brought the sky-blues four trophies: they virtually single-handedly captured prizes from all soccer competitions in England and became the first team to win a triple title. It is worth adding (especially in these times, when the profitability of soccer teams is just as, if not more important, than their sporting success) that Manchester City’s income was the fifth highest of all soccer clubs in the world, amounting to 527.7 million euros.

Milan (1993)

The Italian club won three trophies in 1993, winning one of them in a tense 4-0 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League final. The team, which had been playing defensive all season, suddenly exploded with a string of goals. Milan then won Serie A with only 36 goals, which they scored in 34 games. And conceded only 15. Strong players like Franco Baresi and Paolo Maldini were in defense, Frank Rijkaard and Ruud Gullit in the center of the field, and Golden Ball winners Marco van Basten and Jean-Pierre Papin in front.

Real Madrid (1961).

The fifties were a stellar time for Real Madrid, with the club winning five consecutive European Cups at the time, including a brilliant battle against Eintracht Frankfurt in 1960. After five wins in a row, Real Madrid won the trophy of honor – the cup itself on a permanent basis and also the right to wear the UEFA badge of honor. And in 1961, Real Madrid took the cup for the sixth time!

Liverpool (2020)

Surely Liverpool fans will be ecstatic to know that their beloved team has been voted by Clubelo as one of the top 10 soccer teams of all time! And no wonder, they have won 20 of their 21 league games, which has never happened before. And if we add the Champions League title, the Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup, it is clear why Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has a big smile on his face.

Real Madrid (2014).

The 2013-2014 season was an anniversary season for Real Madrid, the 110th in the history of the club (or 83 in the Spanish league, but that number is not so pretty). Then the team fought for a record 33rd La Liga title and entered the UEFA Champions League, hoping for a landmark tenth title. And the Madrid side succeeded, managing to defeat Atletico Madrid 4-1. And, we should add, Real Madrid is the only team that has been honored with a double appearance in Clubelo’s ranking of the best soccer teams – albeit with a gap of more than half a century.

Bayern Munich (2014).

"Bayern Munich triumphed in the Bundesliga in the 2013-2014 season and went to the Club World Cup in February 2014, winning the title. The club also participated in the DFL Super Cup and the UEFA Super Cup. Although the Bavarians lost the DFL to Borussia Dortmund, they won back at Chelsea in the UEFA. In general, the year for the team was the most successful in its history, as evidenced by the five prizes

Barcelona (2012)

The most statistically best soccer team in the world according to Clubelo website was Barcelona 2012 version. Then it scored a staggering 175 goals, that is, about 3 per game.

Both the number of wins and the number of goals scored were the best result in the Spanish league for the year. The top scorer then was (of course) Lionel Messi, who set a new world record of 91 goals in a season. 79 of them he scored for Barcelona, and 12 for his Argentinian team. However, one of the best goals in the history of soccer he scored earlier – in 2007, in the home match Barcelona-Jetafe.

Conclusion

You can talk endlessly about the clubs that are worthy of the title of best in history, but you probably will not find better than the ones offered in this top. All clubs have come an incredible way to championship and the title of the best of the best, and not every team can repeat that to date. These 10 teams are true phenoms for the ages.