The German Bundesliga has risen in prominence over the past year, and this can be attributed to the top class players joining the league over the transfer windows. The abode of the current European champions is home to some of the finest stars in world football. If you play fantasy football and are looking for the players that are making the most waves, this list would show you who you can bet on.

Andre Silva

The 26-year-old seems to have found his rhythm in the Bundesliga after struggling to impress at AC Milan. 3rd placed goalscorer in the league only behind Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski; he is sure having a great time in the 2020/2021 Bundesliga season. His exploits don’t just earn him a place on the list of German Bundesliga top scorers but book him a right spot in the race for the European golden boot. Having any major goalscoring honors this season would be a wild forecast, but his impressive 12 goals in 15 matches so far earned him a place on this list.

Thomas Müller

Top assist maker in league with nine assists, the 31-year-old doesn’t look like he will be slowing down anytime soon. Having started all of FC Bayern’s 16 league matches, the number 25 has been instrumental in making sure the champions stay on top of the league. A legend in the game and one of the genuinely world-class players plying their trade in the Bundesliga, he also has seven goals to his name to top his fine form. Only very few players have made a considerable impact in the Bundesliga more than the German this season.

Erling Braut Haaland

Starting and ending the Bundesliga on the highest of notes last season, the Norwegian International has continued to show why he is highly rated across Europe. Since signing for Dortmund in the winter transfer window of the 2019/2020 season, Haaland has shown he can give anyone a run for any prized possession. With 12 goals and two assists in just 11 matches in the league this season, the former RB Salzburg hitman maintains a spot as the 2nd highest goal scorer. He was also voted as the November player of the month. The 20-year-old has proven to be an indispensable asset to the Dortmund team as they battle it out to end the season in one of the dedicated champions league spots.

Lars Stindl

Holding the current title as the month’s player for December, the 32-year-old has been instrumental in Borussia Mönchengladbach’s fight for a European spot in the league this season. The current 5th highest goalscorer in the league this season with eight goals, the captain has been a leading figure to his teammates over the course of the season. His fine form also earned him a contract extension till 2023 with Borussia Mönchengladbach. Perhaps their champions league loyalties have affected how the team has faired in the league this season; Stindl would be one crucial figure in the dressing room to ensure that the team gets on the right track on all frontiers.

Robert Lewandowski

No appraisal list for the Bundesliga is ever complete without Robert Lewandowski. The current best footballer in the German league and the whole of Europe, his continued exploits this season have shown why he is held in high regard. Currently leading the goal-scoring pack with at least nine goals more than any other person, the number 9 is so far the best player in the Bundesliga. His 21 goal tally so far this season has earned him a place at the top of the Bundesliga top scorers list and the very front of the European golden boot race. He does this with a cushioning gap also. He also has five assists to his name this season. Another outstanding achievement, the 32-year-old recently broke Gerd Müller’s 52-year record of 20 goals in 17 matches in the first half of a Bundesliga season. He has scored 21 goals in just 16 games already. Unreal.

Wout Weghorst

The 28-year-old is one player that may be surprising to see on the list for many, but not all. The Dutchman has been on good form this season, recording 11 goals and 1 assist in 16 matches. This stat is impressive, given the fact that no one expected this goalscoring form. Just this season, he has managed to record a quarter of his total Bundesliga career goal tally. His goal tally also puts him at 4th in the list of Bundesliga’s highest goal scorers this season.

