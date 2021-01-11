There have been a number of really weird (and not quite so wonderful) transfers to have taken place in the world of football over the years.

Indeed, with the January transfer window currently open across Europe and many of the other continents around the world, there will be a plethora of teams that will be looking to further strengthen their sides.

However, there have been some transfers that can be considered truly shocking or downright weird and something that even the keen bettor would not have been able to predict happen when they did.

Royston Drenthe is a player who had the world at his feet at one point in his career and has already played for a number of top clubs in his past. However, things simply have not worked out for him at teams such as Real Madrid and Everton.

The now-33-year-old has had a movie and rap ‘career’ as well as having been forced to declare himself bankrupt but it appears he is now back in the game as he has joined Spanish third division side Racing Murcia.

Mario Balotelli might not exactly fit the same kind of story that Drenthe’s career has had, however the Italian has had his own issues in the past and has since returned to Italy to play for Serie B outfit AC Monza in what was a rather strange and unexpected move.

Javier Mascherano and Carlos Tevez were perhaps two of the strangest transfers at the time when they moved to West Ham United back in 2006, with absolutely no-one being able to foresee that move happening.

Nicklas Bendtner managed to shock many when Juventus decided to sign the infuriating Arsenal striker in a move that did not work out for anybody as he was subsequently injured for most of his time in Turin.

Bojan Krkic turning up at Stoke City was not because FC Barcelona were playing The Potters on a cold and wet rainy Tuesday night. The Spanish forward had once been labelled the next Lionel Messi, but he had nothing but a stinker during his time in England.

Edgar Davids turned up to play and manage Barnet at one point in his career, which was incredibly strange and mind-blowing. In 2012, he turned out for the then-League Two side but found it difficult to stay out of the referee’s book as he got sent off three times in his first eight games of the 2013-14 season and picked up a booking in every one of those matches.