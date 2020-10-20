Earlier this month saw England take on the number one ranked side in the world, Belgium. This was a nations league fixture and was expected to be yet another major test for Gareth Southgate and the national side. Belgium have been a serious force in recent years and remain amongst the favourites alongside England for Euro 2021 next year. Both sides have continued to progress in recent years, which is why they are being supported in the betting markets, such as the ones at bet-ri.com to pull off the victory at the Euros come next year. This site also covers many markets for a host of popular sports world-wide, from the NFL and other key US sports. A market that remains popular when it comes to betting on football.

The match between England and Belgium took place at Wembley stadium, on matchday three of Group B. Both sides fielded strong sides, with Belgium including the likes of Lukaku, De Bruyne, Tielemans and Witsel. On the other side, England fielded the likes of Alexander-Arnold, Henderson, Rashford and Calvert-Lewin. The latter a popular pick and remains one of the most inform players in the Premier League at present.

Belgium were the betting favourites for many, which is little surprise based on their recent results. On top of this, they beat England at the 2018 World Cup, but England have clearly improved further since then. It all set up for a fascinating match ahead, with two of the leading sides in world football taking each other on. Something that we do not get to see very often.

Despite a positive start from England, they then dropped off, with Belgium taking over. This eventually saw the visitors take the lead, following a penalty converted by Lukaku. However, England then got back into the game and started to create chances, before getting a penalty and this being converted by Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

The second half was a similar story, with both sides failing to create many clear-cut chances. England did then take the lead, following some luck with a big deflection taking Mason Mount’s shot into the back of the net. Both sides then spurned clear cut chances in the latter stages of the match, including an easy chance missed by Kane, when he came off the bench. It meant a victory for England, who overturned the loss to Belgium at the 2018 World cup in Russia.

FULL TIME: England 2-1 Belgium. Goals from Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount are enough to give Gareth Southgate’s side the win. Reaction: https://t.co/4upkIJAVZY#ENGvsBEL #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/U1xAFVDCGK — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 11, 2020

This is a very positive result for England and further shows the continued progression of the side under the manager, who said after the result: “They’re a top side, absolutely top side. We knew some of the questions they would ask us, down the sides of our defensive block, but to answer those questions is more difficult. The timing of their runs, and their overloading us in wide areas, and there’s so much decision-making for our players in defensive areas to have to make. So, for sure they caused us problems with that. And we didn’t retain the ball well enough, in our build-up. We were a bit slow to move the ball up the pitch.

But it was a top-level game, and we had players out there, Rice, Mount, Trent, for whom that was a really great experience. You don’t come into these games, and play their quality, without having to deal with those problems. We had to see that spell through, and what pleases me is we had that resilience.

The penalty gave us a great foothold in the game and I think the second-half performance without the ball, because you have to be perfect without the ball against these teams, bar the one brilliant pass by De Bruyne, we were so compact, our covering positions were good, Trippier was like a soldier out there, a phenomenal defensive performance, but right through the team in that second half, you have to suffer to win these big games and they did that.”

The big question now is, can England continue this and perform at the Euros next year and potentially land the odds, as they remain the favourites in the market to land the title for the first time.