From pitch to picket line

Udeagbaja, who plays for the Deptford Ravens, noted, ‘Football can be a very problematic space with toxic masculinity, racism and homophobia running through it, these grounds are making a concerted effort to be political and against discrimination. You walk into the club house and see clear anti racist symbolism and Antifa flags and understand that, here, things are different to what football traditionally represents’.

Naturally, Clapton CFC’s activism didn’t start or end with bringing the Old Spotted Dog into fan ownership. Last summer, together with activists from feminist direct action group Sisters Uncut, IWGB union, No More Exclusions and two football teams for refugees, Clapton CFC arranged a Kill the Bill football tournament to protest against increased police powers and the affront to human rights that was the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts bill. In 2018, Clapton members came together to create a one of a kind anti-fascist football shirt, using the colours of the International Brigades’ flag and the slogan ‘No Pasarán’, ‘they shall not pass’ to celebrate the international fight against fascism in the Spanish Civil War. In the fabric of the shirt and in the collaborative way it was made, the values of anti-fascism live on.

‘We try to do as much as we can’, says Eva Georgiou, part of Clapton CFC’s organising committee, as she decorates pitch side barriers with colourful pro-LGBT and anti-apartheid banners, handmade by Clapton fans, making it clear that what Clapton do is more than just sport. Activism, democracy, transparency, equality among members are seamlessly incorporated into Clapton’s every act. Ally Walker, a player for Clapton Massive, one of Clapton CFC’s women and non-binary teams, sums up the purpose of tournaments like these, ‘it’s about like-minded who believe in a cause coming together’. Ally identified fun as a key element of this recreational but competitive environment created by everyone who attended The Old Spotted Dog on Saturday, ‘I always say that the three fs of football are fun, football (obviously), friendship’. Eva adds to the alliterative artfulness with, ‘Today there’s a fourth f, FUNDS’.

Activism is also at the core of Queerspace FC, who recently arranged a tournament to fundraise for the Outside Project, an LGBTIQ+ homeless shelter and community centre (who also have a great football team and participated in the strike tournament) and have future plans to arrange a refugee solidarity match. Katie Nelson from Queerspace FC explained ‘Queerspace was started in 2016, back then, they were looking to start a centre, a physical space for LGBT people to come together. They were looking at vacant buildings in Hackney, but couldn’t find anywhere. In the end, they decided to play football because it’s free. That’s how it got its very casual, kick about character’.