Stoke City were in control from the first to final whistle in the Championship game against Swansea City on Tuesday. They increased their lead in the second half and in the end won 3-1 (1-0).

Stoke City scored the first goal when Nick Powell scored after 15 minutes, making it 1-0.

Straight after the break, Sam Clucas found the net and increased the team’s lead.

With 30 minutes on the clock, Stoke City’s Leo Östigard scored and increased the lead.

Joel Piroe reduced the score for Swansea City in the 73rd minute. Swansea City were unable to score any more goals. The 1-3 goal was the last goal of the game.

Swansea City have had a sluggish start to the season and have only one points from their first three games. Stoke City are on seven points.

Swansea will host Bristol City on Friday. Stoke City will face Nottingham at bet365 Stadium on Saturday.