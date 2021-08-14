Hoffenheim won Saturday’s game away to Augsburg in the Bundesliga. They were ahead 1-0 and only increased their lead towards the end. The game finished 4-0.

The match was even in terms of goals until Hoffenheim took the lead in the 37th minute through Jacob Bruun Larsen, who scored, with an assist by Andrej Kramaric.

Sargis Adamyan increased Hoffenheim’s lead, with an assist by Andrej Kramaric, in the 78th minute.

The 0-3 goal came, when Georginio Rutter scored a goal for Hoffenheim, with an assist by Andrej Kramaric.

Hoffenheim found the net once more, this time through Sebastian Rudy, who scored, with an assist by Georginio Rutter, in the 90th minute, what brought the final score to 4-0.

Next time Augsburg will play against Frankfurt on Saturday at Deutsche Bank Park. Hoffenheim take on Union at home on Sunday.