After a goalless first half Peterborough seized control of the game against Derby County in the second. Ultimately Peterborough won Saturday’s home game in the Championship 2-1.

It took until the 77th minute before Jack Kirk Stretton, with an assist by Ravel Morrison, gave Derby County the lead.

Derby County looked for a while to be the winners. The equaliser came in the 90th minute, when Siriki Dembele scored a goal for Peterborough.

Peterborough’s goal to decide the game came straight after when Harrison Burrows scored, with an assist by Joe Ward, in the 90th minute. Burrows then completed the team’s come back.

Next time Peterborough will play against Cardiff on Tuesday. Derby take on Hull away on Wednesday.