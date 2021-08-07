After a goal from Martin, Bristol City were 1-0 up at half-time, in their home game against Blackpool in the Championship. But then, Blackpool clawed their way back into the game and equalised through Lavery. The game finished 1-1.

Away team Bristol City took the lead just before half time when Chris Martin scored.

The equaliser came in the 90th minute, when Shayne Lavery scored a goal for Blackpool. The 1-1 goal was the last goal of the game.

Bristol City play Reading away on Tuesday. Blackpool will face Millwall away on Saturday.