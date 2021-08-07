Northampton beat Port Vale 1-0 (1-0) at home in the England League Two. The only goal of the game came from Ashley-Seal in the first half.

Northampton started the match well and took the lead when Bernard Ashley-Seal scored in the 23rd minute, making it 0-1.

Next up, Northampton face Colchester at Colchester Community Stadium. Port Vale take on Tranmere at home. Both games are scheduled for Saturday.